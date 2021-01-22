Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,425 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

PepsiCo stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

