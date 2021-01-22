Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Duke Realty by 34.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

