Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $247.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $248.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

