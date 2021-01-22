Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,015 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,782 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 8,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 9,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $362.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

