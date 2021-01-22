Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 491.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after purchasing an additional 491,203 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 223.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 422,142 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 158.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 373,960 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VLO opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,961.35, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $90.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

