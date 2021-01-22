Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,077 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $12,577,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 111,972 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $47.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.69.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.