Capital One Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 41,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

