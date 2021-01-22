Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 88.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after buying an additional 1,803,088 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859,517 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 55.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 620,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,380,000 after purchasing an additional 471,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $24,190,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

