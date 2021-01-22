Capital One Financial Comments on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SOI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.07.

NYSE SOI opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $444.24 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $36,498,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the period. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

