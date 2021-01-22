Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $6.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.97.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.74.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $88.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $170,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 793,614 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $503,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 722,650.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

