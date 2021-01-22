Cappasity (CAPP) Price Tops $0.0009

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cappasity has a market cap of $577,244.42 and approximately $83,739.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

