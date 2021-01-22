Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.35

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 28408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSFFF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.37.

The firm has a market cap of $894.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

