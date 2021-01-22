Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 113,465 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.76% of Cara Therapeutics worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 198.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 334,015 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,091,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,899,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 341.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 376.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 38,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $96,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $231,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $92,993.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329,872.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,135 shares of company stock valued at $842,800. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $21.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $945.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

