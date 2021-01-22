Cardano (ADA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.54 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and $4.54 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00026247 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00117139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001589 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010477 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008911 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00023385 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.