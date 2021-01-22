Cardano Reaches Market Cap of $10.95 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.95 billion and approximately $3.56 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00027077 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00114636 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009038 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

