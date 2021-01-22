Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 25,932 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSII. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,416,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,498,000 after acquiring an additional 630,329 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,961,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,943,000 after acquiring an additional 137,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79,271 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -70.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

