Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (CIHL.L) (LON:CIHL) Shares Down 0%

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (CIHL.L) (LON:CIHL)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.99 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.99 ($0.48). 4,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 20,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.48).

The stock has a market cap of £49.84 million and a P/E ratio of -12.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.35.

About Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (CIHL.L) (LON:CIHL)

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. It operates through Financial Services and Corporate. It offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

