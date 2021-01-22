Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Upgraded at DZ Bank

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CZMWY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CZMWY stock traded up $22.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 984. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.11. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $161.23.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

