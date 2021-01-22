Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CABGY. Morgan Stanley raised Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of CABGY stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.64. 57,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,480. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.