CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CEO Sells $12,314,000.00 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,721,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KMX traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.64. 1,349,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,133. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,369,000 after acquiring an additional 138,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CarMax by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,470,000 after acquiring an additional 711,207 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,215,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CarMax by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,080,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,033,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.