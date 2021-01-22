CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Edwin J. Hill Sells 35,000 Shares

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Edwin J. Hill sold 35,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $4,224,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of KMX stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $118.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in CarMax by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
