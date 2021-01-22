CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Edwin J. Hill Sells 35,000 Shares

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Edwin J. Hill sold 35,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $4,224,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $118.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in CarMax by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

