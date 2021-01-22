Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Truist

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Truist from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 30.76% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.
Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $20.22. 60,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,728,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $51.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,140 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,813 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10,954.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,724 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 556.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,777,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,262 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.
