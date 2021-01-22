Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Truist

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Truist from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 30.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $20.22. 60,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,728,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,140 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,813 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10,954.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,724 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 556.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,777,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,262 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

