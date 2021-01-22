Carry (CRE) Market Cap Achieves $13.28 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $13.28 million and $3.76 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carry has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00099597 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,602,198 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

Carry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

