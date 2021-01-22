carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.20

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and traded as high as $30.43. carsales.com shares last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 985 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58.

carsales.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

