carVertical (CV) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One carVertical token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $132,975.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00066557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.02 or 0.00571336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.44 or 0.04244578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016504 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical (CV) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

