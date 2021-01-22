Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,585 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 8,468.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,281,000 after acquiring an additional 808,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260,632 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,831,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,659,000 after acquiring an additional 220,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 260,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,359,000 after acquiring an additional 186,351 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX stock opened at $125.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.36. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

