Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.73.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 13,816 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $1,282,677.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,307.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555 in the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $102.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

