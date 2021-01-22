Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 47,355 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 164.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 35,146 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 94.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

