Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

In other news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at $46,096,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $190,287.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

