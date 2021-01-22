Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,935 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,655,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $358,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $931,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

