Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,210 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Target makes up about 1.3% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Target by 154.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 928,437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Target by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,692,000 after purchasing an additional 321,139 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 204.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,943,000 after purchasing an additional 315,851 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Target by 132.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,080,000 after purchasing an additional 246,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $37,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $191.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.