Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 50.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,606,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,214,000 after buying an additional 7,561,363 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Jabil by 113.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,548 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 47.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,463,000 after purchasing an additional 925,554 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in Jabil by 90.9% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 771,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 367,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in Jabil by 525.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 267,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 224,429 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jabil news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $163,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $406,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,736 shares of company stock worth $4,887,587. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JBL opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Jabil’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

