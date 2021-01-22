Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,578,000 after acquiring an additional 390,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,364,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,788,000 after buying an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,615,000 after buying an additional 186,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,964,000 after buying an additional 74,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $115.45. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

