Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,097 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after acquiring an additional 873,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 740,296 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $385,428,000 after acquiring an additional 418,994 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,220,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,588,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $304,642,000 after buying an additional 57,455 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Raymond James upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $164.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

