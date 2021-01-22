Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $85.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

