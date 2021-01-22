Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.42.

TSE:CAS traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.22. 233,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,115. Cascades Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.94 and a 12 month high of C$17.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 15.06.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 1.9199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

