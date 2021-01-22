Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stake Trimmed by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores makes up 3.5% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,018. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $199.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.84 and its 200-day moving average is $176.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

