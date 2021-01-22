Caspian (CSP) Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $228,348.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00069915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.01 or 0.00589369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00044334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,453.09 or 0.04369216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016852 BTC.

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

