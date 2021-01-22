Castle Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Castle has a total market cap of $6,766.87 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Castle has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.10 or 0.00328183 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00033045 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003967 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.36 or 0.01481079 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,731,259 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

