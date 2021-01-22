Castweet (CTT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $162,742.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Castweet has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Castweet has a total market cap of $428,994.42 and approximately $162,742.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.32 or 0.00460953 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000122 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00182302 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004590 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Castweet Profile

CTT is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com

Castweet Token Trading

Castweet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

