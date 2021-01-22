Caterpillar (CAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect Caterpillar to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Caterpillar to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAT opened at $192.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.33. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.35.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

