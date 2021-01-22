Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Lowered by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after buying an additional 500,352 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 55.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,762,000 after buying an additional 467,671 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.71. 3,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,398. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.35.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

