C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Shares Up 7.4%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) shot up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. 194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCGGY. Investec lowered C&C Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

