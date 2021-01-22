Ccore (CCO) Price Tops $0.0084 on Major Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Ccore has a total market cap of $14,268.66 and approximately $62.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.49 or 0.00600078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00045010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.66 or 0.04435789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015128 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017140 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

