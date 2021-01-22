CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,384 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises approximately 3.2% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CDW worth $19,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW stock opened at $137.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.85.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

