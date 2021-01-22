Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.32

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.32 and traded as high as $11.50. Cedar Realty Trust shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 78,512 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $153.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 345,723 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 134,361 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 39,081 shares during the period.

About Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.