Celer Network Price Hits $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $38.86 million and $7.92 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars.

