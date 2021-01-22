Celo Price Reaches $2.98 on Top Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Celo has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for $2.98 or 0.00008902 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $549.99 million and $233.40 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00052633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00122676 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00071949 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00267013 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00039206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00066497 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

