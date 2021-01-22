Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Shares Gap Down to $1.74

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.74, but opened at $1.58. Celsion shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 1,801,525 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $52.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)
Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.
