Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Trading Up 12.8%

Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 8,691,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 2,659,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Cemtrex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 22.83%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cemtrex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) by 257.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.41% of Cemtrex worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides IoT products, wearables, and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets.

